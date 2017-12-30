1 adult, 3 children hurt in Mandarin crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three children and an adult were sent to the hospital after a crash in Mandarin late Friday night.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the intersection of San Jose Boulevard and Ricky Road at 11:30 p.m. One vehicle struck another while both drivers were traveling south on San Jose, according to JSO.

The car with the adult and three children hit a power pole. The second vehicle plowed into a propane tank and a pole. A witness told police they saw the driver of that car walk away from the scene. Police have a vague description of the driver, but there's no word if they are looking for him.

News4JAX is working to learn the names of the people involved in the crash. We will continue to update this story throughout the day.

Copyright 2017 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.