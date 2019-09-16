1 arrested in triple-shooting at Walmart parking lot in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Gainesville police are investigating a triple shooting during a drug deal in the Butler Plaza strip mall.

Khalil Reed was arrested in the incident and charged with possession of cannabis with the intent to sell/distribute.

Investigators said four men arranged a meeting with Reed to purchase over two pounds of marijuana in the Walmart parking lot on Southwest 42nd Street. During the meeting, police said Reed pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots into a vehicle.

Officers found the vehicle with several bullet holes on the driver's side. They also located the two pound bag containing marijuana. The driver, a 20-year-old man, was found at Jersey Mike's with multiple gunshot wounds.

He along with two other men were taken to the hospital. Officers said all three men are expected to survive their injuries.

GPD Detectives are continuing their investigation and are asking anyone with information to contact Detective John Pandak at 352-393-7663.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.