1 critically injured in triple shooting on Jacksonville's Eastside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A triple shooting on the Eastside of Jacksonville sent three adults to the hospital Friday, one with critical injuries, detectives said.

The shooting was reported in front of a food mart at the intersection of East Third and Franklin streets, which is west of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

Sgt. Chuck Ford with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said multiple calls came in reporting the shooting about 2:26 p.m. Friday.

Ford said a car was seen fleeing the area after the shooting, and police are working to get a description of it from witnesses.

One of the men shot was in life-threatening condition, and the other two had serious injuries, Ford said. All three were taken to area hospitals.

The men are believed to be between 18 to 30 years old.

The shooting is less than a mile from A. Philip Randolph Park where a deadly shooting happened after a peace rally in July.

In the last four weeks, the following crimes have been reported within a mile of the park:

8 Robbery

19 assaults

5 burglary

1 homicide

City Councilman Reggie Gaffney, who represents the area, said he's concerned about the crime in the city and supports the sheriff hiring more officers.

"I spoke to the sheriff just the other day, and he assured me that crime is down, but we're having problems with murders," Gaffney said. "This is why I think it's important that there's more officers. I know a lot of my constituents say you can't hire your way out of crime, but my word is you do need more cops, because the more cops you have, the more deterrents you'll have."

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.