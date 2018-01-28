1 dead, 1 injured in a crash on Normandy Boulevard. says FHP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was killed and a woman injured after a crash involving a semi-truck on Normandy Boulevard near Blair Road, Saturday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Eastbound lanes of Normandy were blocked for hours because of the crash.

Troopers told News4Jax the two were walking in the road, when the truck hit the man, killing him. The woman was hit by debris and taken to Orange Park West Hospital where she is expected to be okay.

The driver of the semi-truck did stop and is cooperating with investigators.

The Florida Highway Patrol has not released the names of the victims, pending next of kin notification.

