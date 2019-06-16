1 dead, 1 injured in crash near the Flagler Dodge Dealership

PALM COAST, Fla. - A crash in Flagler County left one person dead and another injured just after 7 p.m. Saturday.

George Joseph Serafino, 76, was driving with one other person in the car, Anita Serafino, 84, when a medical issue caused him to loose control of the 2017 Nissan Rogue and crash into a concrete light pole in front of the Flagler Dodge Dealership on SR-100.

Florida Highway Patrol and Flagler Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.

Personnel transported both the driver and passanger to Advent Health Hospital where George later died. Anita sustained minor injuries.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.