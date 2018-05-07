1 dead, 16 rescued at Florida beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - One person is dead and sixteen people were rescued from rip currents on the beach Saturday, The Weather Channel reports.

WFTV reported the woman, from Oklahoma, and two others were trapped in a dangerous rip current and were pulled out to sea. According to Florida Today the woman who passed away is believed to be in her mid-40s.

Rip currents on Florida's Atlantic coast led to a drowning and many rescues on Saturday: https://t.co/fHeHc0ReoP pic.twitter.com/gc5iJFMdoa — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) May 6, 2018

We will update this article with more information as soon as it becomes available.

