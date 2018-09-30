1 dead, 2 injured after altercation leads to shooting at Columbia County boat ramp

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - One man was killed and two others were injured when an altercation led to a shooting late Saturday, deputies said.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said they arrived to the Three Rivers boat ramp at 1102 Southwest Santa Fe Drive to find two men shot — one of them dead — and another with a minor injury not related to a firearm.

Deputies said the investigation revealed the three men were arguing when the shooting took place, but it’s unclear what the argument was about.

David Scheel, 57, who suffered minor injuries, was identified by officials as the shooter. He was taken to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries, and was arrested after he was released.

Deputies said Joshua Brown, 27, of Fort White, was taken to a Gainesville hospital in critical condition.

The man who was fatally shot was identified as Joseph Sapp, 26, of Fort White. His body was taken to the Jacksonville Medical Examiner’s Office.

Scheel is charged with murder, attempted murder, firing a firearm while under the influence of alcohol and criminal mischief. He was booked into the Columbia County Detention Facility without bond.

