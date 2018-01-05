Woman dies in Fort Caroline house fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman in her 60s died Friday afternoon after a fire at a home on Gilmore Heights Road, according to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Authorities said the fire started in one bedroom and was confined to that room.

Other people were home at the time. Police said witness tried to rescue the woman, but couldn't get inside due to heat and smoke.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office investigator said no one else was hurt in the fire. JFRD had initially reported that a second person was hospitalized, but that person declined to be transported and was treated at the scene.

The fire marshal will investigate the cause of the fire, but police said it was not suspicious.

Early Monday morning, police investigated a shooting death during a party at a home five doors way.

