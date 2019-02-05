1 flown to Orange Park Medical following motorcycle crash, authorities say

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla., - At least one person was flown to Orange Park Medical following a crash a involving motorcycle in St Johns County, according to the St Johns County Fire and Rescue Department.

One person is in serious condition and had to be airlifted to an area hospital after a crash at Collier Road by Trout Creek Park near the Shands Bridge.

The crash involved a pick-up truck and motorcycle, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Traffic is stopped northbound at Wards Creek and southbound at the Shands Bridge split.

