1 injured during explosion at San Antonio FedEx facility

SCHERTZ, Texas - One person was injured when a package exploded at the FedEx ground distribution facility in Schertz overnight, said the San Antonio Fire Department.

According to our sister station, KSAT in San Antonio, the explosion was reported around 12:30 a.m. at the facility in Schertz, Texas.

There were 75 employees inside the building at the time of the explosion, KSAT reported. The person injured sustained a concussion from the detonation of the package.

According to officials, the medium-sized package contained metal shrapnel and nails and was headed to Austin when it exploded on a conveyer track, injuring one person.

KSAT reports the FBI is leading an investigation that includes the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as well as Schertz police and the San Antonio Police Department bomb squad.

Officials said the scene has been secured. The one person injured was treated at the scene.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.