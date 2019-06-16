1 injured in hit-and-run crash on I-295

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A hit-and-run crash on southbound I-295 near the US-1 exit just before 9 p.m. Saturday left one person injured.

The driver of a 2005 Scion sustained minor injuries, but did not require hospital attention.

The make, model and driver of the other vehicle involved is currently unknown as Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

If you saw anything related to the hit-and-run or have any information about the crash, you're asked to call FHP at *347 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477).

