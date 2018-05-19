1 killed, 1 injured in mountain lion attack

NORTH BEND, Wash. - One person is dead and another has been injured in a cougar attack in Washington state.



King County Sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott said Saturday the two people were on a mountain bike ride in North Bend when the attack occurred.



Abbott says the cougar ran into the woods and officers with the Washington Department of Fish and Game are trying to track it.



North Bend is about 30 miles east of Seattle. The injured victim was transported to a hospital there with unspecified injuries.



Abbott says the body of the other victim has not yet been removed from the site.



No further details were immediately available.



Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.