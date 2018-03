JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A hit-and-run crash on the Southside killed one person and injured another, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

68-year-old Dolores Gunby from Pauline, South Carolina was killed as she was trying to cross the westbound lanes of Beach Boulevard at Discovery Way around 12:34 a.m. Monday.

A 51-year-old man from Fort Lauderdale was also injured.

The crash is still under investigation, said FHP.

