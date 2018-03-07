1 killed in Hogan neighborhood shootout between 2 cars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One person was killed in a shoot out between two cars, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers were called to the intersection of Pottsburg Drive and East road-not far from Beach Boulevard and Hogan Road, around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a shooting took place between two vehicles with five people inside. One of the vehicles had a newborn inside.

The baby was not hurt in the shooting and is now with family. One person was shot and later died at Memorial Hospital.

Police are looking for witnesses and trying to figure out what led up to this.

Police spoke to people who were inside both cars at the time. They have detained people from both vehicles.

