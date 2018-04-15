Woman killed in St. Johns County crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 38-year-old woman has died in a two-car crash in St. Johns County.

According to the FHP report, a Chevrolet Silverado was headed east on SR-16, and attempted to make a left turn onto International Golf Parkway.

It entered the path of a Toyota Corolla. The two cars collided.

The passenger in the Corolla died. She is identified as Melanie Padgett of Orange Park.

The driver in the Corolla suffered serious injuries.

