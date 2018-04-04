$1 margaritas at Applebee's is back for month of April

For the entire month of April, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar is offering $1 margaritas, famously known as the 'DOLLARITA'.

You can enjoy the beverage on the rocks all day, every day while dining in at participating Applebee’s locations.

We interrupt this timeline for an

important announcement.



*****The DOLLARITA is back.******



That is all.



Back to your regularly scheduled tweets. pic.twitter.com/jdsjiahlli — Applebee's (@Applebees) April 1, 2018

Price, participation and hours or availability may vary by location, and guests must be 21-years old or over to enjoy responsibly.

VIEW ONLINE MENU | RESTAURANTS NEAR YOU

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.