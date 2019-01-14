1 month later, pregnant Jacksonville teen who vanished from school still missing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It’s been almost a month since a Jacksonville teenager was spotted on surveillance camera leaving Terry Parker High School. Iyana Sawyer’s family said she was five months pregnant, expecting a girl. Now, they have no idea where she is.

“I want my niece back, and my sister wants my niece back,” Sawyer’s aunt, Margie Mobley, said. “Everyone wants my niece and my great-niece back.”

House of Prayer church members, including the pastor, have been sending their prayers and best wishes to the Sawyer family. Sawyer’s grandmother, aunts and uncle attend the church.

Pastor Don Johnson released a statement, saying: “I would like to take a moment to send my thoughts and prayers for her family and all those affected during this difficult time. My prayer is to remind the family that God is always here for us, to give us strength and lift our heart in difficult times. My focus is on helping the family find their loved one.”

Sawyer’s family members said she was excited about her baby and was attending doctor's appointments before she vanished.

Sawyer’s uncle by marriage, Johnathan Quiles, was arrested last week on sexual battery charges. Police said those charges aren’t related to Sawyer’s disappearance.

Anyone with information on Sawyer’s disappearance is asked to call police.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.