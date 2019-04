JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An individual suffered critical injuries Monday afternoon in a rollover crash in Jacksonville’s Mandarin neighborhood.

According to the Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department, the vehicle collided with a pedestrian near San Jose Boulevard and Sunbeam Road about 2 p.m.

The fire department said at least one person was hurt. Spokesperson Tom Francis said someone was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

