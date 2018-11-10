A man dies, 3 others are injured in Baldwin crash, says FHP

BALDWIN, Fla., - An early morning crash killed an 18-year-old man and injured three other people in Baldwin on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP responded to the crash at Interstate 10 and U.S. Highway 301 at 2:25 a.m. Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department sent this tweet:

Crews are working a traffic accident involving one vehicle on I10 eastbound at 301....there are multiple patients with serious injuries and a fatality. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) November 10, 2018

The FHP report says the driver of a semitrailer drove into the right travel lane from the emergency lane just as the driver of a 2005 Honda CRV was driving by. The driver of the Honda hit the back rear of the rig, knocking the Honda into the center median, according to troopers.

The FHP said the front passenger in the Honda died at the scene. He has been identified as Shawn Baek, 18, of Suwanee, Georgia. The driver of the Honda, Shin OK, 46, suffered minor injuries. There were two other passengers - Timothy Baek, 8, suffered minor injuries, Jonathan Baek, 12, suffered serious injuries in the crash.

The driver of the semi tractor trailer, Admin Hasanovic, 47, wasn't hurt in the crash.

Troopers are testing both drivers to determine if alcohol was a factor in the wreck.

All eastbound lanes of I-10 at U.S. 301 were blocked off for hours but have reopened.

