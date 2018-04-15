Passenger on motorcycle dies in Callahan crash

CALLAHAN, Fla. - A woman died early Sunday morning in a crash of a motorcycle in on State Road 200 in Callahan, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a motorcyclist lost control just after 1 a .m. while riding west. The Harley Davidson left the road and onto the median grass and overturned, throwing the motorcyclist and a passenger onto the westbound travel lane of the road. A short time later, a Hyundai Elantra traveling in the left lane, drove into the crash scene.

The Hyundai struck the debris and the motorcycle passenger, who died at the scene. She was identified as 29-year-old Shannon Marie Bollinger of Yulee. The rider, 47-year-old Curtis Alan Bollinger, is in serious condition at UF Health Jacksonville.

Alcohol tests for the motorcyclist and passenger are pending.

