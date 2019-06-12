1 person hospitalized after Northwest Jacksonville house fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at a home in Northwest Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was called to the home on Norfolk Boulevard near Doncaster Avenue about 4:30 p.m. where they found smoke coming from the residence.

Crews were able to quickly bring the flames under control, according to the fire department. They determined the fire started in the attic, though the cause remains unclear.

Paramedics took one person to the hospital for treatment of injuries that are not life-threatening. A cat rescued from the home was treated on scene for smoke inhalation.

The American Red Cross is assisting four people who were displaced by the fire.

