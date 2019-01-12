1 person hurt in Riverside apartment fire, JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - One person was hurt after an apartment fire in Riverside, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

Just after 5:30 Saturday morning crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Park Street. Fire fighters took one person to a local hospital. The extent of the person's injuries are unclear.

One person is being transported to the hospital with injuries from this fire. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) January 12, 2019

The fire was quickly controlled, and the Fire Marshal was requested.

