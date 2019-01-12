News

1 person hurt in Riverside apartment fire, JFRD says

By Ronnie Rodgers - Associate Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - One person was hurt after an apartment fire in Riverside, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said. 

Just after 5:30 Saturday morning crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Park Street. Fire fighters took one person to a local hospital. The extent of the person's injuries are unclear.

The fire was quickly controlled, and the Fire Marshal was requested. 

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.