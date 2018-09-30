2 women stabbed: 1 dead, 2nd hospitalized, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Deputies from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office have been going in and out of the Townsend Apartments in Arlington following a double stabbing.

People in the neighborhood said they heard screams coming from the apartment.

“I heard there was maybe an altercation and someone has been hurt or stabbed and diagnosed deceased, so I’m coming out to make sure everything is OK with my friend and co-worker,” said Tela Mitchell, friend of the victim.

Mitchell believes one of the victims is a coworker and a friend.

Deputies said they have identified the suspect as 24-year-old Alonzo Oneal Cole, who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 160 pounds with a low haircut and beard.

He is known to have multiple tattoos to include a number “5” in the front center of his neck and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to deputies.

In the meantime, Mitchell is praying for her friend, a mother of three.

“She means a lot to me,” Mitchell said. “She’s a wonderful woman, a wonderful parent and she’s a wonderful friend and co-worker. She means a lot to me and her community.”

Jacksonville police are asking anyone with information about what happened to call 904-630-0500 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.