Boy falls out of vehicle, suffers head injury

Orange Park, Fla. - A 10-year-old boy was critically injured after opening a vehicle window and falling out, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened Sunday night at the intersection of Centura Drive and Mercury Drive in Orange Park.

FHP reports the child was sitting in the back seat of a four-door Kia when he lowered the window and fell out of the car while it was moving. He hit the ground and suffered critical head trauma.

The car was driven by an 18-year-old. She picked the boy off the ground and drove him to Orange Park Medical Center.

According to the FHP report, there were three other passengers in the car ranging in age from 10-16 years old.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.