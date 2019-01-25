10-year-old wins science fair by proving Tom Brady is a cheater

Science fair projects usually involve a paper mache volcano or random inventions... but this one stood out.

Ace Davis, 10, lives in Kentucky and recently won first place at his school's science for proving that Tom Brady is a cheater.

The elaborate study mapped out how Tom Brady deflated footballs, giving him an advantage at winning the Super Bowl 30-14 in 2017.

Ace gave an interview to NFL Draft Diamonds on his project.

Q - How did you come up with the idea for your science fair project?

A - Because I hate Tom Brady, he’s been accused of cheating before, I want him to be caught.

The project was posted online and quickly went viral. The Facebook post has been shared more than 5,000 times.

