11 detained in San Antonio for sacrificing animals

SAN ANTONIO, Tx. - Eleven people in San Antonio, Texas were detained after police were called about animal sacrifices.

Neighbors of the house on Bronze San Road told police they saw several people in the garage with knives.

According to a report for News4Jax sister station KSAT, when deputies arrived they saw dead chickens, goats and other animals in the garage, as well as some animal heads.

"There was a lady that appeared to be cutting up meat or some type of animal parts and a person holding up a chicken, draining blood into some type of container," said Sgt. Elizabeth Gonzalez, with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office,"

