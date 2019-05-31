11-foot-long alligator breaks into Florida home

CLEARWATER, Fl. - An 11-foot-long intruder couldn't help himself from searching for a late night snack inside a Clearwater home.

Trappers were called out to capture a massive alligator early Friday morning, city officials say.

According to the city's Twitter page, police believe it broke in through low windows in the kitchen.

Fortunately, the unwanted visitor was removed from the home and no one was injured.

