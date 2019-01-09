Flagler sheriff: 11-year-old brought knife to Flagler County elementary school

An 11-year-old student at Rymfire Elementary School was arrested Tuesday evening and charged with exhibiting a weapon on school property, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

At the end of the school day, school administrators got a tip that a student had a kitchen knife in his backpack and had threatened to do physical harm with it. A school teacher reported seeing the suspect throw an object over the fence.

School administrators said they located the knife in the woods behind the school's fence and notified school resource officers, who retrieved the knife and submitted it into evidence. The investigation revealed the student had put the knife in his backpack Monday evening and brought it to school on Tuesday, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The student, who News4Jax is not naming because of his age, was arrested for the felony charge of exhibiting a weapon at school. He was processed at the jail and released to his guardians.

Since the threats to do physical harm did not occur in the presence of law enforcement, a charge for misdemeanor simple assault was referred to the State Attorney's Office.

