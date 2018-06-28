Stray bullet strikes 12-year-old girl riding in car in Hyde Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 12-year-old girl was shot while riding in the back seat of a car on Jacksonville's Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said the bullet pierced the rear passenger side of the vehicle and struck the young girl in her hand while the car was traveling on Lane Avenue near San Juan Avenue in the Hyde Park area.

The 12-year-old's relatives rushed her to the hospital for treatment. Police said her injuries were not life-threatening.

The young girl's mother and aunt were both in the vehicle. Neither were hurt, police said.

No arrests were made by police, and there was no suspect information.

