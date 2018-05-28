12-year-old in waist-deep water presumably bitten by shark

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 12-year-old boy from Gainesville was hospitalized Saturday after he was bitten by something, probably a shark, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.

Authorities said the boy was standing in waist-deep water around 2 p.m. in the 200 block north in Daytona Beach when his foot was bitten.

The boy suffered only minor injuries and his transport to Halifax Health Medical Center was for precautionary reasons.

