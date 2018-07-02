News

121,000 Lexus vehicles recalled

By Ronnie Rodgers - Associate Producer
Harold Cunningham/Getty Images

More than 120,000 Lexus vehicles have been recalled worldwide due to a fire hazard.

A fuel leak in the engine could cause a fire, but officials have not said whether or not it has happened. 

All of the affected vehicles have 3.5-liter V6 gasoline engines. If your car is a part of this recall you will be notified through the mail starting in August. 

The dealership will then fix the problem free of charge.

Affected cars:

  • 2006-2013 IS350 cars,
  • 2010-2014 IS350C
  • 2007-2011 GS350 and GS450h.

