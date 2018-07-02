121,000 Lexus vehicles recalled

More than 120,000 Lexus vehicles have been recalled worldwide due to a fire hazard.
A fuel leak in the engine could cause a fire, but officials have not said whether or not it has happened.
All of the affected vehicles have 3.5-liter V6 gasoline engines. If your car is a part of this recall you will be notified through the mail starting in August.
The dealership will then fix the problem free of charge.
Affected cars:
- 2006-2013 IS350 cars,
- 2010-2014 IS350C
- 2007-2011 GS350 and GS450h.
