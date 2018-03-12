13 people charged in Putnam County drug investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Thirteen people were arrested during a Friday night drug investigation that played out in western Putnam County, authorities said Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office said one individual dove into a lake to avoid arrest, another tried to swallow crack cocaine to get rid of evidence and a third was tased while trying to run away.

At the end of the night, deputies seized $2,468 in drug money, a firearm and varying amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana as part of the bust.

Chad Harlan and Dana Atkinson were pulled over after undercover detectives bought two ounces of crystal methamphetamine, according to an informational release. Atkinson was taken into custody, while Harlan was pulled from a nearby lake.

Deputies recovered methamphetamine and a gun from Harlan, a felon and sex offender out of Marion County, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment because of a preexisting medical condition.

David Eubanks was pulled over in a separate traffic stop in Putnam Hall. Deputies said Eubanks, a repeat traffic offender who does not have a valid driver’s license, was seen trying to chew and swallow crack cocaine. Deputies said they found cocaine on Eubanks and his passenger, Cedric Cohen.

Deputies spotted Jonathan Renfroe, who was wanted on a warrant, at the McDonalds in Interlachen later that night. Renfroe tried to run, deputies said, but authorities used a stun gun to stop and subdue him. A range of prescription narcotics were found during that arrest.

Also among those arrested were Frederick Cotshott, David Cozine, Lyndie Crabtree, Michael Floyd, Joshua Francois, Benton Hall, Chad Harlan, Roosevelt Hutchinson and Moselin Louissiant, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The details of those arrests weren’t immediately clear.

Here’s a complete list of those arrested and the charges they face:

Michael Anthony Floyd, possession of marijuana under 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia

Benton Charles Hall, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

Chad Harlan, armed trafficking in methamphetamine, fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement, possession of a firearm by a felon, tampering with evidence, resisting officer without violence

Roosevelt Hutchinson, driving without a valid license

Moselin Avantil Louissiant, driving without a valid license

Cedric Leon Cohens, possession of cocaine with intent to sell

David Eubanks, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, driving without a valid license, tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia

David Cozine, possession of marijuana under 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia

Frederick Cotshott, possession of marijuana under 20 grams

Jonathan Renfroe, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence

Lyndie Crabtree, possession of drug paraphernalia

Joshua Camen Francois, driving without a valid license, providing false name to law enforcement

Dana Atkinson, trafficking in methamphetamine

