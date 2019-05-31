13-year-old missing in Florida last seen May 23

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - West Palm Beach police are searching for a 13-year-old who disappeared last week. Travarri Hayes was last seen on May 23.

According to police he was last seen walking away from his home around 9 in the morning.

Hayes is roughly 5 feet tall and 120 pounds.

If you see him or know where he may be call West Palm Beach police at 561-822-1900.



