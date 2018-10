GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Alachua County Sheriff's Office saId deputies have responded to a call of multiple shots fired at the Tower Oaks Glen Apartment Complex off SW 24th Avenue, just outside of the city of Gainesville limits and the Split Rock Conservation Area.

They have confirmed that at least one 14 year-old girl has been shot and has been taken to the hospital. No word on her condition at this time.

