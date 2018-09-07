14-year-old in Baltimore arrested for murder, rape of 83-year-old

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Police Department announced the arrest of a 14-year-old on Friday, accusing him of murdering and sexually assaulting an 83-year-old woman.

"This is a very tough case we have to talk about today," the Chief of Communications for BPD said.

Tyrone Harris has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree rape, and other various sex offenses in the death of Dorothy Mae Neal, police said.

Police found physical evidence that linked him with the crime.

Neal was found unresponsive in her apartment on August 23 after a neighbor called police saying she hadn't seen her in a while. She died the following morning after being taken to a local hospital. Police found she was physically and sexually assaulted.

Police said Harris raped and killed Neal inside her Baltimore apartment.

In Maryland, at the age of 14 one can be charged as an adult with murder.

"It is automatic. So if you're charged or accused of first-degree rape, first-degree murder, or first-degree sex offense you're charged as an adult automatically," the Chief of Communications said.

