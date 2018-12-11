15 Disney guests injured in bus crash at Epcot

1982: EPCOT Center opens at Walt Disney World in Florida. The theme park, stemming from the conceptual Utopian city of the future Walt Disney had wanted to build at Disney World, was designed as a model city of tomorrow, with its name…

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Fifteen guests at Walt Disney World were hospitalized Tuesday morning after a bus crashed at the entrance plaza to the Epcot theme park.

WFTV reports the patients were all treated as "non emergency" according to Disney officials.

According to FHP troopers, there were 51 people on the bus which WKMG reports was rear-ended by another bus.

Pictures of the scene show a resort bus with a cracked front windshield.

“(There is) nothing more important than safety of guests and cast members. Currently, (we are) focused on the well-being of those involved,” a Disney representative said.

