JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - About 1,500 people are without power on Jacksonville’s Westside.

Crews are working to restore power on Collins Road near I-295. According to JEA, a car ran into a utility pole, damaging power lines.

The outage was first reported shortly after 6 a.m. according to an outage map on the utility’s website. Power was originally expected to be restored by 9 a.m., but has now been readjusted to shortly after 1 p.m.

