16 Pulse survivors sue Google, social media sites

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sixteen survivors of the mass shooting at Pulse Nightclub are suing a search engine and two social media sites claiming they supported a terror group.

The websites named in the lawsuit are Google, Facebook and Twitter. The survivors claim they provided 'material support' to ISIS.

A lawsuit filed Wednesday said all three tech companies violated the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism act.

The suit claims that, "By the time of the terror attacks in this case, ISIS had become one of the largest and most widely recognized and feared terrorist organizations in the world [...] due in large part to its use of the defendants’ social media platforms to promote and carry out its terrorist activities."

