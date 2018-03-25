16-year-old teen shot outside Colonial Mall in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Brunswick police were called to reports of an active shooter in the parking lot of the Colonial Mall at Glynn Place around 10:15, Saturday night.

Upon arrive, investigators found there was not an active shooter. Rather a 16-year-old boy had been shot and was taken to UF Health Jacksonville in critical but stable condition.

Detectives said there were no victims but are still looking for suspect information.

The name of the teen has not been released.

