A team of hunters with the Big Cypress National Preserve captured a record-setting female python that was over 17 feet long, weighed 140 pounds, and contained 73 developing eggs. The group posted the image to its Facebook account on April 4.…

EVERGLADES, Fla. - A team of four researchers stood apart from one another, arms outstretched, clutching a giant python, and it takes a wide-angle lens just to capture the length of the beast they found in Big Cypress National Preserve in Florida’s Everglades, according to The Miami Herald.

The snake reportedly weighed 140 pounds and carried 73 developing eggs.

