17 people arrested/ejected from football game

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - 17 people at the University of Florida versus Charleston Southern University game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium were arrested and/or ejected Saturday.

According to the University Police Department, two UF students were arrested while ten other UF students were among the 15 individuals ejected from the game.

Ejections were for the following incidents:

Disorderly Conduct: 8

Smoking: 1

Ticket Switching: 1

Used another students ID card: 1

Possession of Marijuana: 3

Possession of fictitious ID: 1

Possession of alcohol under 21 years of age: 2

