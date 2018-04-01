17-year-old charged with carrying rifle near school to face judge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Traytavious Martin, 17, is facing felony charges after police say he was seen carrying a rifle near Kirby Middle School Thursday. He'll appear before a judge in juvenile court Monday.

Police swarmed the middle school Thursday afternoon after a man called 911 saying he saw a man dressed all in black, wearing a black ski mask, carrying a rifle and walking toward the football field at the school.

Officers tracked down video that led police to a nearby home where Martin surrendered.

The incident rattled many people after the Parkland School shooting left 17 people dead in south Florida.

Attorney Rhonda Waters is not affiliated with the Martin case but said he could be charged as an adult.

"If charged as an adult, you could face up to five years in prison. They will probably look at what his conditions are for release or being detained and then try to maybe get probation, counseling, things like that in place," said Waters.

Martin is charged with possession of a firearm on school property and possession of a firearm by a minor.

"The state attorney's office will look at a variety of things in his history to make this type of decision," Waters said.

Martin appeared in court Friday with his mother, who told the judge her son was never on school grounds.

