BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A teen has died after being shot at the Eagles Pointe Apartments off Crispen Blvd.

Glynn County Police arrived on the scene just before 5 p.m. on Sunday. Officers say the 17-year-old had a gunshot wound.

The boy was transported via ambulance to the Southeast Georgia Health System, Brunswick Campus.

This investigation is still on going.

