17.2 million people expected to call out sick after the Super Bowl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you are thinking about calling in sick this morning after staying up late for last night’s game, you’re not alone.

A recent survey by The Workforce Institute of Kronos Incorporated says roughly 17.2 million employed adults will miss work Monday.

The Monday after the action-packed day is infamously known as a day where people call off work.

"We've been researching the Big Game's effect on the workforce for more than a decade and while numbers may fluctuate each year, one clear fact remains: #SuperSickMonday is often the biggest day in America for calling out of work," said Joyce Maroney, executive director of the Workforce Institute at Kronos Inc, according to AJC.

"There's been a bad flu strain this year and it may have an impact on people calling out on Monday, but we don't anticipate it playing a major role in changing the stats," said Brian Dolan, equity lead for U.S. health at RB, owner of Mucinex.

He added that location could impact where a person is and when they plan to call.

The survey also found that 25 percent of the 2,000 survey takers felt that the day after the Super Bowl should be a national holiday.

Just over a quarter of respondents claim to have a fever while 14 percent say they have a sore throat and 12 percent say they have a headache.

More than 4½​ ​​​​​​million workers will call in sick while the majority of others are taking a scheduled day off. Meanwhile, other football fans aren’t taking the entire day off but won’t work a full day. Over six million employees will leave work early Monday and about half that are expected to go into work late.

