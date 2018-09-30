19-month old boy found in family pool dies after taken to fire station

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police said they are investigating the death of a 19-month-old boy who made his way into a family pool and was found unconscious Saturday afternoon.

Investigators said the family took the boy to a nearby fire station and then the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The toddler has been identified as Dwon Ellis III.

Detectives with JSO said the investigation is continuing, but foul play is not suspected.

The address where it happened has not yet been released.

