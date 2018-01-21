Person of interest in St. Johns County shooting found

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A person and a truck believed to have been involved in a shooting was located by the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office Sunday.

Saturday, two people were arrested for their part in the shooting death of a St. Johns County man Saturday night on Hickory Forrest Road, but officials said they are still searching for the shooter.

St. Johns County Sheriff's Office officials said Kahlil R. Cooke, 20, was shot late in the afternoon and taken to Baptist South Hospital, but he later died.

Deputies said following an overnight investigation, Dalton James Faulkner, 23, and Sarah Mounir Itani, 17, were arrested and charged with non-premeditated murder and robbery, but added that neither was the person who fired the weapon that killed Cooke.

The Sheriff's Office said the shooter left the area in a black four-door Chevrolet dually-style pickup truck. Deputies are now searching for more information on the whereabouts of that vehicle.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-277-8477.

