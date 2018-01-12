2 arrested after fleeing, crashing stolen vehicle, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Two teenagers in connection to car burglaries have been arrested after fleeing from deputies and crashing an alleged stolen vehicle, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop on a stolen Nissan Altima before 5 a.m. Friday. According to the Sheriff's Office, the vehicle fled from deputies at a high rate of speed.

The Nissan was found just before 6 a.m. crashed in a ditch on Panda Bear Lane in Bunnell, deputies said. Two people were seen by witnesses fleeing from the vehicle on foot.

Deputies said they set up a perimeter and tracked the two people to the 5000 block of CR 305. They were both taken into custody at 9:39 a.m. and interviewed separately by detectives.

Deputies said Jaylan Braswell, 18, and Keilan Johnson, 16, were arrested and will be charged with grand theft auto, burglary of a conveyance and grand theft over $300.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Johnson was also charged with violation of probation as he is currently on juvenile post commitment probation for a prior offense.

Deputies found marijuana within the stolen vehicle, as well as items belonging to victims of car burglaries from overnight in the Quail Hollow "K" section area of Palm Coast, according to the Sheriff's Office.

"This was great police work on the part of our deputies," Sheriff Rick Staly said. "Not only did they locate the stolen vehicle but they were able to track the suspects, arrest them and solve burglaries. This is another example of a broken juvenile justice system and why 'home confinement' of youthful offenders does not work and leads to them becoming adult offenders."

Deputies said Johnson will be taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Daytona Beach and Braswell will be booked into the Flagler County Detention Facility.

