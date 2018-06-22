2 Brunswick men sentenced to prison for distributing cocaine

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Two men from Brunswick were sentenced Friday to serve time in prison for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine.

Rafeal Lateef Baker, also known as “Channel 4,” was sentenced to 16 years in prison and Kenneth Anthony Moore, also known as “Smooth,” was sentenced to 14 years.

Evidence at their sentencing established that around 2014, Baker purchased kilograms of cocaine from Moore, who resided in Freeport, Texas at the time.

Baker then distributed the cocaine in and around Brunswick.

Baker and Moore took steps to arrange the shipment of approximately 2 kilograms of cocaine per trip from Texas to Georgia, and engaged in a variety of activities to evade detection by law enforcement.

The cocaine totaled 40 kilograms.

“The fact that Baker and Moore will no longer be on the streets bringing drugs into our community and threatening our citizens is a direct result of the collaborative efforts of the FBI and its partners who are part of the FBI’s Coastal Georgia Safe Streets Gang Task Force,” said J. C. Hacker, acting special agent in charge (A/SAC) of the FBI's Atlanta field office. “This is an example of our commitment to invest significant resources toward dismantling these types of criminal enterprises that do so much harm to our communities.”

