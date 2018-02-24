2 children injured in crash on I-10 in Glen Saint Mary

GLEN SAINT MARY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol says four people were transported to hospitals after a crash on Highway 90 near I-10 in Glen Saint Mary.

Of the four that were transported, two of them are children who were airlifted to UF Health Jacksonville. FHP says the injuries are serious.

FHP says a person driving a GMC truck with a trailer pulled in front of a car while trying to leave a parking lot. The person driving the truck was charged with violation of the right of way.

Part of Highway 90 was closed as crews cleared the crash from the roadway.

