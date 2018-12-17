2 children struck during Florida "Santa Run" race

INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say two children were struck by a vehicle during a "Santa Run" on Florida's Atlantic Coast.

Indian Harbour Beach Volunteer Fire Department officials said in a Facebook post that crash happened Sunday night as a fire truck escorted Santa Claus to the city-run event.

The children's grandmother told Florida Today that they saw a fire truck pass and they wanted to go see it. They were struck by another vehicle as they crossed the road. The driver stopped and is cooperating with police in the investigation.

Fire officials say firefighters on the truck escorting Santa stopped to help the children, ages 11 and 8. The children were flown to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando. Their names and conditions were not available.

